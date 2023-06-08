Creative Planning Sells 1,191 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

