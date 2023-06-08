Creative Planning Sells 4,500 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 384,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period.

NYSE:UTF opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

