Creative Planning Takes $708,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,524,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

TLH opened at $109.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.