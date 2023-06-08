Creative Planning Trims Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $290.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

