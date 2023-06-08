Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,911.11%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

