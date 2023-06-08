Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.75.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.6 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

