David Scott Offer Sells 13,201 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $344,546.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57.

Flex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,727,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,064,000 after buying an additional 10,793,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,841,000 after buying an additional 916,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,086,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,080,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.