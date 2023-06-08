David Scott Offer Sells 8,651 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $225,531.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,357.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $344,546.10.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.