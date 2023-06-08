Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $13,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $12,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 157.6% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after acquiring an additional 404,113 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

