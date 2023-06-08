Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Denbury were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 262.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after buying an additional 618,200 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $48,202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,611,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

