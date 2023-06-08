Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,850 at Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.67) to GBX 4,500 ($55.94) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

Diageo stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $250,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

