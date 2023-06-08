Didier Papadopoulos Sells 24,141 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.