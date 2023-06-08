Didier Papadopoulos Sells 24,141 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 24,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,659 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $15,258.03.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

