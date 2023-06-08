Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,316,867,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

