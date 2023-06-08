Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,380,639 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,209,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,639 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Marqeta worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $137,389,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Marqeta by 877.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,088,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

