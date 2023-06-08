Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,760 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.78% of Investors Title worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Investors Title by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investors Title by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Investors Title by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $137.98 on Thursday. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

