Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,779 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.71% of Calavo Growers worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,281,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,664,000 after acquiring an additional 86,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $572.47 million, a P/E ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.19). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.