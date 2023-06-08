Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 35,329 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.21% of Energy Recovery worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 15,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $363,709.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of ERII opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

