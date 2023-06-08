Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.89% of American Software worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,103 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Software by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

American Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $13.51 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $456.37 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.82.

American Software Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares in the company, valued at $419,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $134,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,997.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,821 shares of company stock worth $1,230,034. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

