Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,867,874 shares of company stock valued at $26,064,322. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

