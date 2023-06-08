Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,298 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 190,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of First Majestic Silver worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $5.77 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

