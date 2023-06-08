Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 12,016 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.71% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $392.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

