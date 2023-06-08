Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 219,971 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.6% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

