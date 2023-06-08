Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 84,355 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 220.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 692,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

MRTX stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.