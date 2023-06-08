Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TV. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,501,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TV stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -8.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.10 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.80 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.66.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

