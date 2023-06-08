Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.55% of Avid Bioservices worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 351,890 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 781,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,468.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,227,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

CDMO opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

