Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,666 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.53% of Radiant Logistics worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Radiant Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Radiant Logistics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $329.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

