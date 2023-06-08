Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,302 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.06% of SmartFinancial worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Up 4.9 %

SMBK opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,079 shares of company stock worth $220,214 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.