Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.77% of Primis Financial worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 134,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 431,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 23,068 shares of company stock valued at $206,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

