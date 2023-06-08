Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 562,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.68% of Rocky Brands worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 2,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.