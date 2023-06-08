Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Bentley Systems worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

