Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.9 %

WY opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

