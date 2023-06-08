Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.24% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of ODC stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $281.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.53. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.57%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

