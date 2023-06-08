Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.64% of Riverview Bancorp worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVSB. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 125,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

