Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.04 Million Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.47% of Mesa Laboratories worth $13,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

MLAB opened at $137.27 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $216.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.14 million, a PE ratio of 857.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,724.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,628 shares of company stock valued at $950,157 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.