Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $91.23.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $1.6048 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

