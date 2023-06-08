Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.11 Million Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.85% of Tilly’s worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

Tilly’s Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $372,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,485,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,371.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,025,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.14 million, a P/E ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

