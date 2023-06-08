Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,909,000 after purchasing an additional 895,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 978,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 824,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares in the company, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,124,739.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,692,135 shares of company stock worth $598,192,593 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.