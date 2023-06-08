Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Twilio worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,638 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Stock Down 4.7 %

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

