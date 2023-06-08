Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.33 Million Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.37% of RBB Bancorp worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,029,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. TheStreet downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

RBB Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.60 million. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts.

