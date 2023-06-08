Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.46 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Liberty Broadband worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDA stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

