Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Vaxcyte worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 163,526.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 122,645 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.96. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $54.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vaxcyte

PCVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.