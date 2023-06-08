Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.79 Million Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.93% of Old Second Bancorp worth $13,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,173,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,171,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 92,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 82,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 496,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $612.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

