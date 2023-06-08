Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.59% of Transcat worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 838,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,496,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 44.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 665,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,564 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity

Transcat Stock Performance

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $301,436.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $710.48 million, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Transcat Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Further Reading

