Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of PowerSchool worth $14,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter worth $5,948,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,905.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PowerSchool news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $32,192.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $82,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,418. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:PWSC opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.63 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

