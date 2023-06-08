Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $782.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 304.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

