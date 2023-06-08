Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,441,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Paramount Group worth $14,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.34%.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Group

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 40,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,955.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,919.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $447,665. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

