Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.00% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 425,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 79,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 415,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 5.7 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $485.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Missouri Bancorp

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Funke bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.43 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,633.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $269,740 over the last ninety days. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

