Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 733,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of Schrödinger worth $13,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 294.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 240.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,967.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SDGR stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

