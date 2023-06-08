Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.07% of Twist Bioscience worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,547,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 53.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TWST stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 93.32% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Cho bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

