Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.55% of Amerant Bancorp worth $14,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush bought 2,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,375 over the last three months. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The company has a market cap of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.